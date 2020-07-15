Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEVSEN/NIASHARMA/FILEIMAGE Bigg Boss 14: Rajeev Sen, Nia Sharma approached to new theme, latest update about Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows of the small screen. With the thirteenth season being a super hit, fans were left waiting for the new season of the show i.e Bigg Boss 14. And now it seems we finally have an update on the show. As per the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, the 'Dabangg' actor who has been a part of the successful show ever since its fourth season will be a part of the fourteenth one too. Not only this, but there were also other updates related to the celebrities such as Rajeev Sen, Nia Sharma, and others who have been approached for the show to date to the makers working upon a new theme revolving around the lockdown. Moreover, reportedly the makers will make sure that the social distancing rules are strictly followed inside the house this time in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A latest report in Mumbai Mirror quoted a closed source saying, "Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actorson Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board."

Not only this, but there are also even talks of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's participation in the show. A report in ETimes TV said, "Rajeev Sen has been approached for the show and he wishes to appear alone. Nothing is finalised and we are discussing the fees. Everything is in the initial stage right now." The actor has been in the limelight for his personal life claiming that his marriage with actress Charu Asopa has hit the rocks and he has been living in Delhi away from her all this while. However, when Rajeev was approached he denied the report and said, "I was approached last year and these are all rumours."

While for Vivian, he is known for shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Nia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 4 and is one of those celebrities who is approached for every season. She ranked third and second in the list of Asia’s 50 sexiest women in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Talking about Shekhar Suman’s actorson Adhyayan, he came in light for his relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut. He recently grabbed eyeballs after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death when his father revealed that he has been in depression and faced suicidal thoughts.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "Makers of the controversial reality show are all set to introduce a new format, which will be influenced by the COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country. The lockdown will be a major highlight in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and it heavily influenced by the new social distancing rule. Moreover, there are high chances that the tagline of the season will be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown edition’."

