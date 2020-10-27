Tuesday, October 27, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Twitter is divided as Rahul Vaidya calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of nepotism

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who made a name for himself after participating in Indian Idol and was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show, said that he hates nepotism and accused Jaan of using his father's name to enter the controversial show.

New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2020 6:55 IST
Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news lately after contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism. The singer, who made a name for himself after participating in Indian Idol and was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show, said that he hates nepotism and accused Jaan of using his father's name to enter the controversial show. The moment Rahul called Jaan a product of nepotism, all the housemates ganged up on him and slammed him for not respecting another artist for his talent and ability. However, Rahul has adamant that this is how he thinks and others can have contrasting views.

In the episode, Rahul was heard saying: "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)." In reaction, Jaan replied saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. Rahul countered saying that he doesn't need a famous father. At this, Jaan gets angry and was seen screaming "Baap pe mat jaa".

The 'nepotism' whole controversy has divided Twitter into supporters of Rahul Vaidya and supporters of Jaan Kumar Sanu. While there is an army who believed that Rahul was brave enough to point out that Jaan is moving forard in the show beacuse he is Kumar Sanu's son, many others called it an 'insensitive remark.' One user said: #RahulVaidya well done, finally someone have guts to say this #Nepotism @rahulvaidya23". Another commented: "#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I've seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #JaanKumarSanu."

On the other hand, supporters of Jaan said, "Jaan’s dad left his mother when she was 6 months pregnant. Nominating him for “Nepotism” is emotionally disturbing. If it was in play Kumar Sanu could have established Jaan as a singer by helping him with movies and not by sending him to a reality show like #BiggBoss14" Check out the reactions here-

On a related note, Bigg Boss 14 fans have been enjoying the triangle between Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. While Jaan is smitten by the South Indian actress, she has been spending her time with Rahul after host Salman Khan showed Jaan's other side to her. Things have been on and off for Jaan and Nikki and their fans are loving their chemistry.

 

