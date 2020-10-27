Bigg Boss 14: Twitter is divided as Rahul Vaidya calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of nepotism

Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSSTW, @ANANDGOKANI Twitter is divided as Rahul Vaidya calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of nepotism

Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news lately after contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism. The singer, who made a name for himself after participating in Indian Idol and was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show, said that he hates nepotism and accused Jaan of using his father's name to enter the controversial show. The moment Rahul called Jaan a product of nepotism, all the housemates ganged up on him and slammed him for not respecting another artist for his talent and ability. However, Rahul has adamant that this is how he thinks and others can have contrasting views.

In the episode, Rahul was heard saying: "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)." In reaction, Jaan replied saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. Rahul countered saying that he doesn't need a famous father. At this, Jaan gets angry and was seen screaming "Baap pe mat jaa".

The 'nepotism' whole controversy has divided Twitter into supporters of Rahul Vaidya and supporters of Jaan Kumar Sanu. While there is an army who believed that Rahul was brave enough to point out that Jaan is moving forard in the show beacuse he is Kumar Sanu's son, many others called it an 'insensitive remark.' One user said: #RahulVaidya well done, finally someone have guts to say this #Nepotism @rahulvaidya23". Another commented: "#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I've seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #JaanKumarSanu."

#RahulVaidya has said what world has been saying from Day1



all @BiggBoss viewers, Reviewers and even me has been saying from Day1#JaanKumarSanu is still in the house because he is #NepoProduct



i salute Rahul for having Guts to say this in The shw



WE STAND BY RAHUL VAIDYA — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 26, 2020

If u q'd #ArtiSingh in #BB13 then u r good to #JaanKumarSanu #BB14 #RahulVaidya might be a crappy singer than #Jaan but he is here on his own#Jaan could be as good #Sonu but he hasnt proved it yet. So if he made an entry into #BB14 its coz of dad's name that is #Nepotism — Prasad (@Prasad_C_) October 27, 2020

So if Jaan stays back this eviction, we all know why. The hint is in the word that #RahulVaidya used quite aptly in today’s episode. I mean look how conveniently a brilliant contestant like Shehzad got knocked out. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) October 27, 2020

The most level headed guy in #BiggBoss14 house currently is #RahulVaidya. He is winning hearts with his sportsmanship in tasks and entertaining audience at the same time. I see a winner in @rahulvaidya23. #WeSupportRahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/hlgmU7uElQ — yogesh gaur (@yogeshg43167717) October 23, 2020

Only #RahulVaidya matters ❤🔥

Real... jo hai muh pe hai...jo bolta hai muh pe bolta hai...

Kum bolta hai magar bomb fodta hai 🔥🔥 — Rahul Vaidya fc 😎 (@RahulVaidyaFC__) October 27, 2020

No one on earth knew #JaanSanu before he came into #BiggBoss14 , ofcourse he is in the show because of his father Kumar Shanu.. why so fuss about it? #RahulVaidya just echoed audience thoughts about Jaan, he is indeed the product of nepotism. — Big Boss Bhadaas (@Akku53201542) October 27, 2020

On the other hand, supporters of Jaan said, "Jaan’s dad left his mother when she was 6 months pregnant. Nominating him for “Nepotism” is emotionally disturbing. If it was in play Kumar Sanu could have established Jaan as a singer by helping him with movies and not by sending him to a reality show like #BiggBoss14" Check out the reactions here-

Except that Nepotism topic #RahulVaidya was completely wrong in yesterday episode of #BigBoss14 #BB14

And jab ek baar nepotism ka mudda utha diya than why he was keep bringing Kumar Sanu name again n again, #JaanKumarSanu has not a good memory with his dad who left his mom 😞😞 — innocent fan(Manas Joshi) (@manasrocksss) October 27, 2020

Kiski bade celebrity ka beta hona kya glt h i think nhi or baki #JaanKumarSanu ne bht kuch kia h jiski wjh se wo #BB14 me aya ex image me h, cheap stunt for publicity #RahulVaidya itne dino tak soya tha tab Isko yad nhi tha ki ye to #Nepotism h, he won the singing task that's y pic.twitter.com/a1eJkvggwZ — Priyanka Mebarak🇮🇳 (@priyankamebara1) October 25, 2020

We love you , brother ! You’re a ROCKSTAR because of the person that you are , you won so many hearts today yet again ! #TalentedJaan #JaanKumarSanu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PMDGexgW7h — JAAN KUMAR SANU FC (@JaanKumarSanuFC) October 26, 2020

On a related note, Bigg Boss 14 fans have been enjoying the triangle between Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. While Jaan is smitten by the South Indian actress, she has been spending her time with Rahul after host Salman Khan showed Jaan's other side to her. Things have been on and off for Jaan and Nikki and their fans are loving their chemistry.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage