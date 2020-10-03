Bigg Boss 14: Everything you should know about Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAGURPAL Bigg Boss 14: Everything you should know about Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal

After 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 finally decided to bring on another Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal. With the reality show always catching the attention for its controversial contestants, Sara's entry will be exciting as previously Sana and Himanshi Khurana were quite discussed. The Punjabi model turned actress is a renowned name of the industry and belongs from Haryana. Before stepping into the entertainment industry, she was a fashion designer by profession. Even though she worked in a number of Punjabi music videos, her fame grew only after her appearance in Ranjit Bawa's song Jean. Know everything about Sara Gurpal here:

Sara has appeared in a lot of songs including--Manan Bhardwaj’s Tumhe Dillagi and Mizaaj-ae-Ishq. Not just acting, she has even given her voice in songs like Lagdi Att, Slow Motion etc.

Nikki made her debut in acting with Gippy Grewal starrer Manje Bistre in 2017. She has even worked for social causes as she has been a part of NGO that works for the protection of women and girl child rights.

Nikki who shared a great bond with Himanshi came into limelight for her marriage with a US-based guy for a green card. However, when she was asked about the same, she refuted and said that she will never hide her marriage.

The actress made her digital debut with Mr & Mrs Kohli will definitely be an interesting watch in Bigg Boss 14. What do you think?

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage