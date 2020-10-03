Saturday, October 03, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Everything you should know about Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal

Bigg Boss 14: It's time for another Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal after Shehnaaz Gill & Himanshi Khurana. One of the popular faces of the Punjabi industry, Sara will be an interesting watch because not only is she pretty & talented but has even embroiled himself into a controversy revolving her marriage with a US-based guy for a green card.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2020 22:52 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAGURPAL

After 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 finally decided to bring on another Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal. With the reality show always catching the attention for its controversial contestants, Sara's entry will be exciting as previously Sana and Himanshi Khurana were quite discussed. The Punjabi model turned actress is a renowned name of the industry and belongs from Haryana. Before stepping into the entertainment industry, she was a fashion designer by profession. Even though she worked in a number of Punjabi music videos, her fame grew only after her appearance in Ranjit Bawa's song Jean. Know everything about Sara Gurpal here:

Sara has appeared in a lot of songs including--Manan Bhardwaj’s Tumhe Dillagi and Mizaaj-ae-Ishq. Not just acting, she has even given her voice in songs like Lagdi Att, Slow Motion etc.

Nikki made her debut in acting with Gippy Grewal starrer Manje Bistre in 2017. She has even worked for social causes as she has been a part of NGO that works for the protection of women and girl child rights.

#SaraKehndi Mei apni favourite hu!! . . . Styled by - @styledbysujata Assisted by - @rachytamajumdar_10 Outfit- @ashishkumar_08 #saragurpal#saragurpals Managed by ; @eypcreations

Nikki who shared a great bond with Himanshi came into limelight for her marriage with a US-based guy for a green card. However, when she was asked about the same, she refuted and said that she will never hide her marriage. 

The actress made her digital debut with Mr & Mrs Kohli will definitely be an interesting watch in Bigg Boss 14. What do you think?

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

 

