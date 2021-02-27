Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar jet off for a vacation | Pics and Videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYARKV Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar jet off for a vacation

After a successful stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is in relax mode with his lady love Disha Parmar. The singer has jetted off to an undisclosed location to be with his girlfriend and spend some quality time. Sharing a picture with a chopper in the background, Rahul wrote, "Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein.. Off for a couple of days away from Mumbai with my cutie queen." The picture shows them striking a pose together.

Rahul Vaidya also shared a video in which the duo can be seen seated in the chopper and giving a twist to the 'pawri' trend. Disha can be heard saying "Yeh Hum Hain, Yeh Chopper Hai, Aur Hum Pawri Karne Jare Hain."

On the other hand, Disha Parmar broke the internet after she shared a selfie on her Instagram stories wearing Rahul Vaidya's hoodie. She wrote, "I wear my boyfriend's clothes." Rahul also re-shared the post.

Rahul Vaidya, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha Parmar. He says she is the best thing that has happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."

It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed Disha on her birthday on the occasion of her birthday.