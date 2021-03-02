Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant hosts bash for Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat and others

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rakhi Sawant hosts a get-together for fellow BB14 contestants

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines even after the show ended earlier last month. The diva on Monday hosted a party for his fellow contestants from the show and posed for the paparazzi looking like a million dollars. Attending the party were Nikki Tambili, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat, Rahul Mahajan and Vikas Gupta who were locked in the house for almost five months. Also, Rakhi's connectyion Vindu Dara Singh and Rahul Vaidya's connection Toshi were also present at the party. While fans were looking forward to BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla's presence, they did not come.

Rakhi Sawant has had an interesting equation with Rubina and Abhinav while locked in the house. The controversial reality star Rakhi flirted with Abhinav in the show but things turned sour between them after a while. Talking about the bash, Jaan and Nikki posed together. The contestants also cut the cake with Bigg Boss 14 trophy on it.

Rakhi, who gained popularity courtesy her dance numbers such as Pardesiya, Jhagde and Dekhta hai tu kya, reached the top five in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 after entering the show mid-season as a challenger. She was brought in to create some fireworks in an otherwise boring season, and she did live up to her tag of being a drama queen.

Finally, she chose to walk out of the show in the finale by accepting a briefcase containing Rs 14 lakh.

Rakhi's mother Jaya is currently undergoing cancer treatment in a city hospital. The actress had put out a video on Instagram thanking superstar Salman Khan and his family for extending help to her mother who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

In the video, her mother can be seen thanking Salman and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for all their efforts. "Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am in the hospital right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. Today, I completed four (rounds) and two more are left. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams," she says.