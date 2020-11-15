Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar entertain host Salman Khan with their quirky 'Qawaali' mehfil

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar entertain host Salman Khan with their quirky 'Qawaali' mehfil

Making Diwali celebration even more fun and drama loaded, Bigg Boss 14 housemates have a quirky way to celebrate it. A latest promo of the upcoming episode will see the housemates dressed in traditional attires assembled in the garden area as they are all set to entertain the host Salman Khan in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Contestants are seen having qawaali-cum-taunt session. The Promo shows singers Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu behind the harmonium.

The qawaali session begins with Rahul in his musical andaz taking a dig at Jaan as he called him ‘Nalla’ followed by stating him being the least noticed contestant in the house. He even addresses him Nikki Tamboli's ' Bhaijaan'.

Counter replying to it, Jaan takes mentioning Rahul mentioned about his bad behaviour and attitude towards the female contestants during the task. He referred to Jasmin Bhasin-Rahul Vaidya's bad snatching incident.

On the other hand, Jasmin is called out for always shedding tears in the house. Rahul rhymes Jasmin's name with that of tears, saying "Rone ki machine, Jasmin Bhasin."

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Nikki, Jaan calls him 'double dholki'. Thus,leaving Salman Khan in splits during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The host Salman can be seen laughing out loud during the session.

ColorsTV dropped the promo with the caption, “#BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein saji hai mehfil, lekin yeh qawali hai zara atrangi. Gaanon mein denge aaj raat gharwale ek doosre ko zordaar taane. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."

Divided in teams are -- Rahul's team has Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shardul, Kavika kaushik. While in Jaan's team we can see Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Jasmin.