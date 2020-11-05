Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla celebrate Karwa Chauth

Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate Karwa Chauth in BB14 house

The adorable couple of Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be seen spreading love in the house in tonight's episode as they celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth following all the traditions. The makers of the show on Thursday revealed that Rubina will be observing the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband Abhinav inside the house.

In the Promo, Rubina can be seen all decked up to celebrate Karwa Chauth as she donned a yellow salwar suit teamed with a peach dupatta. To complete her look she carried a heavy neckpiece and earrings leaving the housemates and fans in awe.

The promo video starts with Abhinav asking Rubina "Are you fasting" to which she replies "anything for you my love." In the other half of the video, the duo can be seen preparing for the occasion. Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin, who are seen standing right next to each other are seem to be wowed by the star couple's love-bond.

Blessing the couple, Jasmin can be heard, saying "Dudho nahaao phuto phalo."

Dropping the promo, ColorsTv tweeted "@ashukla09 aur @RubiDilaik ki pyaari jodi ke saath, #BB14 ke ghar mein hoga Karwa Chauth ka celebration phir ek baar! Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM."

Earlier on Wednesday, a few pictures of Rubina and Abhinav’s last years Karva Chauth also surfaced online, with fans showering immense love on the couple.

Take a look at the pictures:

