Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Jaan Kumar Sanu's other side comes out, Nikki Tamboli to end her friendship with him?

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is all set to entertain the viewers with Weekend Ka Vaar today. The actor dug out many secrets of the housemates, especially Jaan Kumar Sanu which led to a big fight with his 'BFF' Nikki Tamboli. This week witnessed many ups and downs in the friendship of Jaan, Nikki, Nishant and Rahul. While the four were a pack, the captaincy task destroyed their friendship when Nikki questioned their loyalties towards her. Since none of the boys in the group were supporting her for being the first captain, Nikki broke down and ran away to the red zone.

If this was not enough, she refused to come back and accept the punishments given to her by the Bigg Boss. Later, she tried to mend ways with her friends as she thought that she doesn't want to lose her friendship. However, Salman Khan's revelations about Jaan Kumar Sanu back-stabbing Nikki left her in shock. The promo shows Salman asking the contestants, "Who said 'Mein pagal thodi hu jo mein Nikki ko captain banne dunga." To which, Rubina reveals Jaan's name. Nikki gets shocked and locks herself in the bathroom. She also calls Jaan "dhokebaaz"

Another promo shows Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia staring into each other's eyes and revealing what they think about each other. Salman Khan asked them to play this game and later jokes, "aankhon se itna kuch pata chlta hai muje to pta hi nahi tha."

In the last episode, fans witnessed an ugly fight between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia after Jaan Kumar Sanu told her about Rahul's statements. In a previous episode, Rahul was heard telling housemate Nishant Malkhani and others that Pavitra, who was a "sanchalak" in the captaincy task, was taking sides. Rahul had claimed that Pavitra was taking Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla's side as she has a soft corner for him.

On getting to known this, Jaan promptly informed Pavitra about the conversation. Soon, Pavitra was confronting Rahul. The discussion between the two gets heated, tempers run high and in the end Pavitra is seen crying.

