Bigg Boss 14 Nov12 LIVE UPDATES: Aly to turn mastermind in captaincy task; Pavitra-Rahul to indulge in fight

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the disco night is going to see a big fight as contestants argue for being the next captain. Aly Goni has been campaigning since the beginning of the task--disco night that he wants to become the captain of the house and he plans accordingly.

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2020 23:03 IST
Aly Goni
Aly Goni joins hands with Rahul for captaincy task

Here are the LIVE UPDATES for Bigg Boss 14 November 12 Episode:

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Nov 12 LIVE UPDATES

  • Nov 12, 2020 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants took Nikki Tamboli and Rahul's name for not taking them further in the captaincy task. Meanwhile, the other five housemates-- Aly, Abhinav, Pavitra, Shardul and Jasmin are still in the game.  

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul and Pavitra lock horns over nominating Rahul out from the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Pavitra cannot stand the fact that Aly and Rahul, whom she considered as her friends, are plotting against her.

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Now, only five contestants willl go further in the game. So, housemates have to mutually decide whom to take further in the captaincy task and whom to not.

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pavitra questioned Rahul that 'why can't she be the captain'?

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pavitra Punia discusses with Ali Goni that she wants to be the caption of the house. 

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pavitra Punia is upset with Rahul Vaidya for not supporting her and choosing Ali Goni over her for the next Bigg Boss 14 house captain.

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Ali Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya discuss captaincy.

  • Nov 12, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Disco Night urf captaincy task continues.  

