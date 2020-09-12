Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIASHARMA/FILEIMAGE Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma participating in Salman Khan's reality show? Find out

Is Nia Sharma participating in Bigg Boss 14? This question has been in the minds of the fans of Salman Khan's reality show ever since the news of the new season came up. Nia happens to be one of those celebrities who is approached by the makers every season however we haven't seen her saying yes till now. And when the new promo of Bigg Boss 2020 came, everyone got excited and wanted to know whether the Naagin 4 actress will be locked inside the house this season. Just like many others, she was also approached, claim the reports and now Nia has finally spoken up about whether she will will be seen in BB14 or not.

Talking to the Times Of India in an interview, Nia cleared the recent air about her participation in the reality show and said that she was never a part of the show. She told the portal, We can't opt-out of something that we were not a part of in the first place. The level of confidence and audacity with which people spread rumours is laudable."

Nia, who is one of the hottest Television actresses recently lifted the trophy of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Talking about the experience, she said, "What started off as a fun special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show. Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go of the second opportunity that COLORS gave me.

I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result. Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction within me. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about makeup and styling. No, she's not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win."

Coming back to Bigg Boss 14, the names of a lot of celebrities have been doing rounds on the internet including those of Jasmin Bhasin, Nalini Negi, Disha Vakani, Radhe Maa and Naina Singh.

Bigg Boss 2020 which was all set to begin from the month of September will now premiere in the month of October.

Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

