Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS Bigg Boss 14: Shopping, eating out to watching movies in theatre, here's what will be different this season

With Bigg Boss 14 round the corner, everyone is pretty excited to know who all will enter the show as contestants and what new the fans will witness this time. With season 13's success, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Bigg Boss 2020 also becomes one of the most hit show on Television. All set to premiere in the month of October this, the reality show will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. And now the fresh reports suggest that the participants who will be locked in the house this season will be able to enjoy the pre-lockdown experiences including shopping, eating out and watching movies in the theatres. Excited much? Read to find out more.

The latest report in Indian Express states that the makers will ensure that the contestants get the experience of each and everything that people used to enjoy before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The report stated, "Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020."

Talking about the statement by Colors TV, it was released by the makers alongside Salman mopping the floor and saying, "Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue."

Talking further about the reality show that will reportedly begin on October 3, the report added that contestants will be given luxuries including going to the mall, watching movies in the theatre, and going to restaurants. However, the makers have not confirmed anything yet. For those unversed, a promo of the show also showed Salman sitting in a movie theatre alone as he says, "Ab scene paltega."

Meanwhile, while talking about the premiere date, a Pinkvilla report stated, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October."

Talking about the names of celebrities doing rounds, it includes that of Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani, Nia Sharma, etc. However, no official confirmation has been given out yet.

Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

