Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah wanted to marry someone else before meeting husband Krushna Abhishek

No matter how much time passes, you will never forget your first love. They will always hold a special place in your heart, and the same seems to the case for Kashmera Shah. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see the housemates discuss the times they’ve been in love wherein Kashmera shared that her first relationship was so serious it almost led to her getting married!

In a playful conversation with housemates, Arshi Khan asks Kashmera if she’s ever been in love, to which she replies, “Bohot baar pyaar hua hai. Mujhe har kisi se hota tha. Acche wale pyaar? Woh bhi bohot baar hue hain.”

Rahul probed further asking, “When was your first boyfriend? Serious haan, bachkana mat batao.” Kashmera revealed, “I was 23, college ho gaya tha. Usse mein shaadi karna chahti thi. Itna I was in love. First love.” In her classic comedic style, Rakhi Sawant added her witty comment saying, “ Mujhe har 2 minute mein pyaar hota hai. “

Even though Kashmera has been happily married to comedian Krushna Abhishek for years now, we can imagine him feeling slightly jealous right now. Will he react to this revelation? Catch all the latest scoop from the Bigg Boss 14 house only on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot.