Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gets trolled for comments on Rashami Desai, Twitter calls her 'Jas-mean'

Image Source : TWITTER/@RUBINATHECUTIE1 Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gets trolled for comments on Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 14 has constantly been in the news after the challengers entered the controversial house. This week, the contestants got to meet their family members and became emotional after reuniting with their loved ones after so many days. While all the contestants met someone from their family, Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai arrived as the guest for contestant Vikas Gupta. During their interaction, it is claimed that the actress advised Gupta to not indulge in personal remarks in the game. Soon after her exit, Jasmin Bhasin, who has worked with Rashami and Sidharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak, made comments that did not go down well with Twitterati. The actress has been brutally trolled on social media and called names like 'Jas-mean,' 'Naagin,' and 'Dustbin.'

After Rashami Desai's exit, Jasmin Bhasin said, "Mujhe ek baat par hasi aayi. Personal grudges ki baat karti hai. Bt apne pure season isne personal grudges nikale.Sab ko ghaseet lia tha. (It felt it funny that she talked about not taking out personal grudges in the game while all she did last season was getting personal. She even brought my name into it.)"

Rashami Desai fans were very upset with Jasmin's remarks. one Twitter user said, "#Jasmean u can't imagine how much negativity is waiting 4 u outside! Karma hits back! Have u forgotten u had crossed ur limit when u came as a guest in bb13 bt Mithu can't fall on your level! U again proved how jealous soul u r! Ur journey is not even 10% as compare 2 #RashamiDesai." Another tweeted, "Nagin bhasin and his bf aliconda are bull shit !!"

Check out the reactions here-

While Jasmin Bhasin has been bashed heavily for her remark, Twitter is all praise for Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik who called out Jasmin for the same. In a viral clip, Rubina and Nikki are seen talking about how disrespectful Jasmin was towards Rashami who came as a guest.