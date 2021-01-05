Bigg Boss 14 Jan 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina-Arshi lock horns, Jasmin breaks down in tears over spat with Rakhi

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, contestant Arshi Khan locked horns with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik as she claimed that Rubina is humiliating herself by discussing the nominations, and warned her not to mess with her. “I am Arshi Khan, I’ll destroy you,” she said, to which Rubina replied, “You’re a joke.” The duo got into a heated argument. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin broke down emotionally after a spat with Rakhi Sawant. For those who missed watching the episode, catch its Highlight here:
Bigg Boss 14 January 5 Highlights: