  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina-Arshi lock horns, Jasmin breaks down in tears over spat with Rakhi

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina-Arshi lock horns, Jasmin breaks down in tears over spat with Rakhi

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan have a heated argument with each other, with Arshi saying that Rubina had humiliated herself. 

New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2021 23:29 IST
In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, contestant Arshi Khan locked horns with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik as she claimed that Rubina is humiliating herself by discussing the nominations, and warned her not to mess with her. “I am Arshi Khan, I’ll destroy you,” she said, to which Rubina replied, “You’re a joke.” The duo got into a heated argument. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin broke down emotionally after a spat with Rakhi Sawant. For those who missed watching the episode, catch its Highlight here: 

Bigg Boss 14 January 5 Highlights: 

 

  • Jan 05, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina and Arshi indulged in a heated arguement, again.  Rubina calls the latter a 'JOKE' 

  • Jan 05, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her viewers. 

  • Jan 05, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina and Nikki discuss Rakhi's' duties' problem.  

  • Jan 05, 2021 11:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jasmin breaks down emotionally after spat with Rakhi Sawant. Aly Goni wants to speak to Bigg Boss 

    “This is your reality, you’re fake,” Rubina told Arshi.

  • Jan 05, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestant Arshi Khan locked horns with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik as she claimed that Rubina is humiliating herself by discussing the nominations, and warned her not to mess with her.

    “I am Arshi Khan, I’ll destroy you,” she said, to which Rubina replied, “You’re a joke.”

    Vikas Gupta says he is not playing with Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14 show 

    Contestants try to cheer Sonali Phogat up.  

    Sonali breaks down emotionally as she elaborated on 'bartan' Issue. 

    Aly, Nikki and Sonali got into a heated argument with each other. 

