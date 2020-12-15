Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya's re-entry, Here's what he said

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaan Kumar Sanu takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya's re-entry

Singer and ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, took a dig at his co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, who made a re-entry in the Bigg Boss house days after choosing to walk out. Singer Rahul Vaidya opted out of the show because of being homesick. However, after looking at the response he got from the viewers, Rahul changed his mind and re-entered the show. Seeing this, evicted Jaan Kumar Sanu took to social media and expressed his disappointment in a sarcastic manner. In his tweet, Jaan wrote how lucky is Rahul Vaidya to get another opportunity and called his exit a 'vacation'.

Tagging all the evicted contestants, Jaan wrote, “Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back!!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11. Boss is becoming Bigg Resort ."

Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 🥰🤣@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia 🤣😂 Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort !😂 — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

Shardul quickly responded to him and said, “Bhai tu hi ja @nikkitamboli to hai mera to vaisey bhi kaun MANJU? #ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020 #bb14.”

Replying to the tweet, Jaan stated “Manju bhi Jhagdegi ab toh.”

Manju bhi Jhagdegi ab toh !🤣😂 https://t.co/RBovNAxn5u — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul made his entry this week after having taken a voluntary exit from the show. On the season finale weekend, Salman had offered him a chance to quit and the singer said that he misses his family so much that he could not stay in the house any longer.

Upon his re-entry, the contestant said that after stepping out, he realized it was a mistake to quit the game midway.

Show's host Salman Khan told Rahul, “Sab miss karte hain. Mai 6 maheene farm pe tha. Why? Because if I go home and galti se corona de diya to? He schooled Rahul for giving excuses and said how he is not motivated enough to play the game.

However, on the show, Jaan and Rahul shared rather cold relations.