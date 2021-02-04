Thursday, February 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14, Feb 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena loses her control after fight with Arshi, breaks house property
Live now

Bigg Boss 14, Feb 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena loses her control after fight with Arshi, breaks house property

Bigg Boss 14, Feb 4: After a massive fight with Arshi Khan, with whom she has at cold war, Devoleena Bhattacharjee loses her calm and stars breaking the property of the house. Not only this, but she even drags Rubina Dilaik in between.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2021 23:39 IST
Bigg Boss 14, Feb 4 LIVE UPDATES: Devoleena loses her control after fight with Arshi, breaks house p
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA

Bigg Boss 14, Feb 4 LIVE UPDATES: Devoleena loses her control after fight with Arshi, breaks house property

Bigg Boss 14 episode witnessed a high voltage drama, all thanks to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Tonight's episode revolved all around her. After a massive fight with Arshi Khan, with whom she has at cold war, Devo loses her calm and stars breaking the property of the house. Not only this, but she even drags Rubina Dilaik in between. Just last night we saw how Rubina threw a bucket of water on Rakhi for badmouthing her husband Abhinav Shukla. If you wish to know what happened tonight, catch the highlights here:

BIGG BOSS 14 FEBRUARY 4 HIGHLIGHTS:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 February 4 LIVE UPDATES:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 04, 2021 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rahul and Rakhi win chocolate gift hampers for their performance in the last task.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The ongoing task gets cancelled.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina will not be able to participate in the Ticket to Finale task. Bigg Boss nominates her till the finale week after the unfortunate incident with Rakhi.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Abhinav tries to clear things with Devo, asks her not to bring Kavita's matter in between.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli try to calm Rubina down.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Devoleena tries to calm Rakhi down.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina loses her calm after her statement about Abhinav, throws water on her.

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi calls Abhinav 'tharki.'

  • Feb 04, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi says everything she did with Abhinav was for content and entertainment.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Abhinav asks Devo if she has told anything about outside to Rakhi.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Abhinav asks Rakhi why she lied about him and Rubina abusing her.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    An argument between Rakhi and Aly begins.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi thinks Aly wants to come in everyone's good books.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Devo thinks Rubina does everything for content.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Devo who is in Rakhi's team now loses her control.

  • Feb 04, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The new episode of the reality show begins with Devo fighting with Rubina over kitchen duties.

Top News

Latest News