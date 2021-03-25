Nikki Tamboli celebrates Holi with Jaan Kumar Sanu, says 'celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli celebrates Holi with Jaan Kumar Sanu

Holi is almost here! Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were seen celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi. Nikki took to his Instagram handle and shared a new video that where the duo can be seen celebrating the festival of colours. Not just this, the actress introduced her and Jaan with a new name, "Jaanki." For those unversed, Nikki and Jaan became friends in the Salman Khan's hosted now. While Nikki finished in the top three spots of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan was evicted during the middle of the show.

Now, Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, "Here’s your dose of happiness from us #jaanki ! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka! . .@rochakkohli @mohitchauhanofficial #RangLageya." Rang Lageya is a new song that features former Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

In the clip, Nikki and Jaan could be seen wearing twining in white kurtas and blue denims. They played with gulaal, as Rang Lageya played in the background.

Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in the South Indian film industry and is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam". The actress recently tested positive for Covid-19. The ex-contestant took to Instagram to share her health update with netizens and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

She wrote, "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice (sic)."

Further, she added, "I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance (sic)."

Apart from films and reality TV show BB14, Nikki also shot for Tony Kakkar's music video in Chandigrah.