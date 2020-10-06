Bigg Boss 14 Episode 3 October 6 LIVE Updates: Sidharth locks horns with Gauhar and Eijaz Khan
Live now
Bigg Boss 14 Episode 3 October 6 LIVE Updates: Sidharth locks horns with Gauhar and Eijaz Khan
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who has bee attracting major attention in this season as well, will be seen locking with fellow senior Gauhar Khan and contestant Eijaz Khan as well in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode.
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, rejected contestants Jaan Kumar Sani, Sara Gurpal, and Nishant Singh Malkhani entered the main house while Rubina Diliak was tagged as the weakest link and, remained in the garden area of the house. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina were seen getting into a fight over 'chappals' while Pavitra Punia shed tears when senior Gauhar Khan asked her to be careful about eating food keeping in mind that there are other people who have to eat as well. While the second episode of the reality show was entertaining to the fullest, tonight's episode is filled with drama and lots of fights. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who has bee attracting major attention in this season as well, will be seen locking with fellow senior Gauhar Khan and contestant Eijaz Khan as well in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode.
Episode 3 comes to an end with Abhinav Shukla being the only contestant safe from this week's nominations so far.
Oct 06, 202011:32 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Sidharth is perfect husband material, says Nikki
There's a flirtatious moment between Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. Nikki tells him that he is a perfect husband material while Sid is also seen laughing it off and, being friendly with Nikki!
Oct 06, 202011:28 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Jasmin Bhasin cries over washing clothes!
Jasmin Bhasin is seen crying and telling other housemates that she never realized that washing clothes can be such a hectic task!
Oct 06, 202011:25 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Eijaz Khan gets injured
Eijaz Khan injures his hand while washing the dishes. He is seen complaining about the same to Gauhar saying that someone put a broken glass in the sink.
Oct 06, 202011:22 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Abhinav Shukla gets immunity
Abhinav Shukla has the most jewellery pieces and he is, therefore, safe from nomination.
Oct 06, 202011:22 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Jewel Thief task ends
Bigg Boss announces that the nomination task has ended and summons everyone in the living room. He then asks them to count the jewellery pieces that they have with them.
Oct 06, 202011:16 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Nishant and Abhinav talk about Rahul Vaidya saying that he is showing his true colours now and at the same time, they are seen appreciating him for his honesty of openly saying that he is selfish.
Oct 06, 202010:50 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Senior Gauhar makes her point that if tasks can be won by force, so be it. Sidharth laughs and says the queen is enraged!
Oct 06, 202010:46 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
It's Sidharth Vs Gauhar
As soon as the task starts, contestants rush to get their hands on the prize. Gauhar protests the way everyone started behaving and says, “It is not like this.” Sidharth is quick to dismiss her by saying, “Welcome to Bigg Boss. Ye game hai (This is the game.)” Sidharth then shouts in high octave voice, “Chori nahi karega toh kya karegey'.
Oct 06, 202010:38 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Sidharth Shukla is seen strategizing with his team, on the other hand, another Bigg Boss senior Hina Khan lays out the rules of the competition.
Pavitra Punia reads out a sermon given by Bigg Boss about the nominations round. In the same, she reads out that the freshers will have a chance to save themselves from the nomination round this week. The name of the task is Jewel Thief. In what follows, there’s jewellery kept in the outdoor area which contestants have to steal.
Oct 06, 202010:30 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
All housemates nominated for eviction this week
Bigg Boss announces that this week all the contestants are nominated for eviction this week. They can, however, be immune from nomination by winning the tasks given to them.
Oct 06, 202010:21 PM (IST)Posted by Shashwat Bhandari
Pavitra tells Rahul Vaidya that he is doing one of the easiest duties in the Bigg Boss 14 house. To which, Rahul agrees that cleaning the bathroom is comparatively easier than making food or doing the dishes and he is ready to switch duties if needed.
Oct 06, 202010:20 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Eijaz Khan is unhappy with his kitchen duties and tells the same to senior Gauhar. Eijaz says that he is willing to do the dishes for one time but twice a day is becoming difficult for him. Gaurhar communicates the same to the other contestants and says everyone should wash their own plate and cups from henceforth.
Oct 06, 202010:18 PM (IST)Posted by Tripti Karki
Episode 3 begins with fun in the kitchen
The Bigg Boss 14 contestants are seen having a gala time in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Pavitra and Jasmin are seen talking about Nikki Tamboli and her age.