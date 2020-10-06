Bigg Boss 14 Episode 3 October 6 LIVE Updates: Sidharth locks horns with Gauhar and Eijaz Khan

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 14 Episode 4 October 6 LIVE Updates: Sidharth locks horns with Gauhar and Eijaz Khan

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, rejected contestants Jaan Kumar Sani, Sara Gurpal, and Nishant Singh Malkhani entered the main house while Rubina Diliak was tagged as the weakest link and, remained in the garden area of the house. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina were seen getting into a fight over 'chappals' while Pavitra Punia shed tears when senior Gauhar Khan asked her to be careful about eating food keeping in mind that there are other people who have to eat as well. While the second episode of the reality show was entertaining to the fullest, tonight's episode is filled with drama and lots of fights. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who has bee attracting major attention in this season as well, will be seen locking with fellow senior Gauhar Khan and contestant Eijaz Khan as well in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode.

Catch the live updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage