Bigg Boss 14 Dec 30 LIVE UPDATES: Julie aka Rakhi Sawant back in form, rips off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, challenger Rakhi Sawant once again manages to create a high-voltage drama where she can be seen pretending to be possessed by a ghost, Julie.

New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2020 22:35 IST
In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, Julie aka Rakhi Sawant will be seen back in the form. Challenger Rakhi manages to create a high-voltage drama where she can be seen pretending to be possessed by a ghost, Julie. She will try to scare off the housemates with her scary-yet-hilarious tactics, making today's episode worth watch. With her creepy make-up on, Rakhi says "Mai sabhka khoon pee jaungi." She then goes after Rahul Mahajan and rips off his Dhoti and Kurta leaving housemates Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni furious. 

 

 

    Jasmin Bhasin is upset over yesterday's fight with Rakhi Sawant. 

