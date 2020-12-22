Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant come with a philanthropic plan to use their wealth for a good cause

The enlightened Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni showed viewers how they want to give back to society and make the world a better place with their generous contributions. In the Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see the duo discussing how they want to help the poor and the under privileged with establishments to provide them with support.

In a candid discussion with Aly, Rakhi revealed, “ Jab mein jaun kabar mein, mere 3-4 flat, mere sare zevar, mera saara, sab kuch, car, mere saath mein hi gadh dena. Mera zameen pe kuch nahi chahiye. Mere sare flats bhi, everything. Mere saath hi gadh dena.”

Aly took a fantastic spin on the idea, stating,” Rakhi mein pata hai kya karunga? Mein uss time hounga, toh mein un sab jagaon ko bech ke inta bada aapke naam mein hospital banaunga.”

Explaining her plans further, “Church ban raha hai. Woh garib ke liye khaana, kambal,sab kuch hoga. Saki Naka mein ban raha hai. Joh ishwar ne mujhe diye hai, woh sab kuch unke he baccho ko de ke jaana hai. Unke bacchon ke liye.”

