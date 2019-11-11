Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 November 11 Episode Highlights: Eleven contestants nominated for eviction this week

This week’s Bigg Boss 13 nomination task is going to be different and fun where two contestants will stand face to face and fight to save themselves from being nominated.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2019 23:44 IST
New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2019 23:44 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Episode Nov 11: Contestants gear up

Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Episode Nov 11: Contestants gear up for BB 13 PCO nomination task

This week’s Bigg Boss 13 nomination task is going to be different and fun where two contestants will stand face to face and fight to save themselves from being nominated. The garden area will be converted into a PCO under the task. Two different PCOs have been made. The two contestants will go separately within the PCO. These two members will be able to talk to each other for about 15 minutes inside the PCO. Before the end of 15 minutes, the householder who keeps the phone down will be nominated and another member will be safe this week. Captain Shefali Jariwala will be in charge of the task.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz and Sidharth patch up

    In the middle of the night, Shehnaz tried to woo Sidharth. She put some flowers and a showpiece on his bedside table. Sidharth did notice this, and pulled Shehnaz towards him, and hugged her.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Suddenly, the housemates feel sorry for Himanshi and Asim even thinks of volunteering on her behalf. However, an upset Himanshi, decides to go along with the punishment to prove that she is not weak.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Himanshi and Khesari get punished

    Bigg Boss announces a punishment for the two and the contestants feel ashamed to take Himanshi’s name. Bigg Boss tells Khesari and Himanshi to stay awake till the time he doesn’t make the next announcement.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Which contestants are low on energy?

    Bigg Boss asks housemates to name two contestants out of the wild card entrants, who have failed to make a mark so far and have made least contribution during a task. All the housemates name Himanshi Khurana and Khesari Lal Yadav. They feel Khesari is not able to mix with all and is feeling out of place in the house. Regarding Himanshi, they say -she is low on energy as she is not keeping well.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz tells Shefali that she misses Sidharth Shukla a lot.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    11 contestants nominated for eviction

    Paras, Sidharth, Devoleena, Shehnaaz, Mahira, Asim,  Vishal, Himanshi, Arti, Arhaan and Khesari are nominated for eviction this week.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Himanshi nominated

    Khesari and Himanshu enter the PCO booth but none of them keep the phone and get nominated for eviction.

  • Nov 11, 2019 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan nominated

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Vishal Singh gets nominated for eviction

    Hindustani Bhau and Vishal are next to enter the booth. Vishal keeps the phone and gets nominated while Hindustani Bhau is safe.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma nominated for eviction

    As neither Arti or Mahira kept the phone, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma get nominate for eviction this week.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The next pair that moves into the booths is Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. Arti starts the conversation by taunting Mahira that she has only been lucky to move ahead in this house and nothing else.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras nominated, Rashami is safe

    The first pair to go inside the phone booths are Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai. Paras keeps the phone and gets nominated saving Rashami.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 Nomination task begins

    The nomination episode begins with a bang. Bigg Boss gives captain Shefali a special power to nominate one contestant for eviction. She takes Devoleena's name citing that the actress thinks she is a biased captain. There are two phone booths installed in the garden area wherein, two contestants will go inside and talk to each other over the phone for fifteen minutes, the person who hangs up first, by default, gets nominated.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Breakfast with Devoleena time!

    Devoleena starts a game a called Breakfast with Devoleena and asks Shehnaaz's equation with Sidharth Shukla.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Housemates wake up to Dil Ka Telephone from Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Shehnaaz teases Arti with Vishal

    In a fun conversation. Shehnaaz teases Arti with new wild card entry Vishal Singh.

  • Nov 11, 2019 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Vishal Singh makes headlines

    New wild card entrant Vishal Singh tells he loves cooking and starts interacting with the housemates. Meanwhile, Himanshi, Sidharth and Asim make fun of him.

