Bigg Boss 13 November 11 Episode Highlights: Eleven contestants nominated for eviction this week

Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Episode Nov 11: Contestants gear up for BB 13 PCO nomination task

This week’s Bigg Boss 13 nomination task is going to be different and fun where two contestants will stand face to face and fight to save themselves from being nominated. The garden area will be converted into a PCO under the task. Two different PCOs have been made. The two contestants will go separately within the PCO. These two members will be able to talk to each other for about 15 minutes inside the PCO. Before the end of 15 minutes, the householder who keeps the phone down will be nominated and another member will be safe this week. Captain Shefali Jariwala will be in charge of the task.