Bigg Boss 13 Written Update for Jan 1 2020: Rashami and Asim target Mahira, Sidnaaz share cute moments

It's nomination special episode tonight and there is much commotion in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Mahira Sharma becomes one of the main targets for being Paras Chhabra's 'sidekick'.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 23:02 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Jan 1 2020 Written Update: Rashami and Asim target Mahira, Sidnaaz share cute moments
It's New Year 2020 and, the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house are all set for yet another exciting nomination episode. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to put their thumb imprint on the face of the contestant they wish to nominate supporting it with a valid reason. Rashami, Vishal and Asim are seen targetting Mahira Sharma and claim that she is 'zero' without Paras.

Catch all the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 1, 2020, episode right here.

  • Jan 01, 2020 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Vishal upset with Mahira

    Mahira Sharma states that as a process, only two parathas are being made for everyone for breakfast and asks him to make the rotis himself if they aren't enough for him. Adamant Vishal rebels by refusing to perform his duty of washing utensils. This creates havoc inside the house while captain Shehnaaz tries to convince Vishal to perform his duties.

     

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The housemates wake up to Jaadu Teri Nazar song.

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth advises Mahira

    Sidharth tells Mahira and Paras that they should let go off the matter at hand. To which, Paras and Mahira say that they are simply shocked with Shehnaaz's behaviour as captain.

     

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Romance is in the air for Sidnaaz

    The evening gets romantic, thanks to the cute Sidnaaz’moment. Shehnaaz tries her best to get Sidharth Shukla to confess his feelings for her while Arti Singh joins in and questions them about each other’s likes and dislikes. Sidharth says that he likes Shehnaaz as a friend, wherein Shehnaaz says she likes everything about Sidharth and loves him, and that she wants a guy just like him. 

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz and Madhurima act it out

    In a light moment, Shehnaaz and Madhurima act as if there are outside the Bigg Boss 13 house and, discuss their life after Bigg Boss 13.

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that she thinks that Arti is his girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house and, also says that Arti is really fond and possessive about Sid.

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Mahira Vs Rashami

    The housemates claim that breakfast is always skipped which hurts Mahira Sharma as she the one responsible for the duty. Objecting to the allegation, Mahira clarifies that she has been cooking breakfast every day on time and even making extra rotis for everyone. But that seems to leave Rashami and Vishal unaffected and the three get into a verbal spat, playing the blame game once again.

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Fight over kitchen duty is on

    Roti and duty continue to be the two important ‘Muddas’ of fights inside the house. The breakfast is delayed and Shehnaaz Gill tries to convince Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh to club lunch and dinner to which Rashami opposes stating that this has become a trend in her captaincy.

  • Jan 01, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 begins

    The first day of the year for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants has begun. 

