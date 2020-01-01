Bigg Boss 13 Written Update for Jan 1 2020: Rashami and Asim target Mahira, Sidnaaz share cute moments

Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Jan 1 2020 Written Update: Rashami and Asim target Mahira, Sidnaaz share cute moments

It's New Year 2020 and, the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house are all set for yet another exciting nomination episode. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to put their thumb imprint on the face of the contestant they wish to nominate supporting it with a valid reason. Rashami, Vishal and Asim are seen targetting Mahira Sharma and claim that she is 'zero' without Paras.

Catch all the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 1, 2020, episode right here.