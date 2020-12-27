Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill leave for Goa to shoot for new valentine song | PICS

Bigg Boss 13 had two successful names associated with it and they were Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Ever since the end of the reality show, they have been successful in grabbing the limelight. Be it their live session, or statements for each other or songs, SidNaaz has done it all! And yet again, the duo has caught our attention. It all happened when the rumoured couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. And for those wondering, what they are up to, it's a new song, again! According to reports, the two of them have jetted to Goa for the shoot of their song which will be sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal.

The two of them were recently seen in Tony Kakkar’s song Shona Shona and now their next venture will be a special song that will come out before Valentine's Day. As per reports, the two of them were to fly to Dubai for the shoot but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers made an alteration to the song.

In the pictures that were taken at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Sidharth was seen wearing maroon coloured tracksuit while Sana opted for a sleeveless duster jacket paired with a black outfit. Have a look at their pics here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sidharth & Sana spotted outside airport

As soon as their fans caught hold of their pics, they got excited and soon #SidNaazInGoa started trending on Twitter. Catch a glimpse:

This picture made me wonder if ever we will get a romantic mv for SidNaaz and here we go the dream finally comes true 🥺❤

All the best to you both ❤#SidNaazInGoa pic.twitter.com/9QK7BBQIOj — 𝑀𝒾𝓈𝓈𝓎 °☆♡☆° (@MoodyButCutie) December 27, 2020

2020 mein when the entire world went through economic crisis, only SidNaaz Fandom prospered in every possible way. <3



*puts kaala teeka*#SidNaazInGoa — Wonderful Sheena🍒 (@sidnaazbaebies) December 27, 2020

SidNaaz lovers coming on Twitter for the next few days puri Ambani feel lete hue like: #SidNaazInGoapic.twitter.com/DjRyLELcjv — 𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕝𝕖𝕪 •__• (@ghantafadak) December 27, 2020

#SidNaazInGoa is trending at No 24 with 2.6k+ tweets.... pic.twitter.com/6kz3XKXl6G — Chota Fc 🤓🤓 (@BTG_ChotaFc) December 27, 2020

#SidNaazInGoa for another music video + holiday



Meanwhile SidNaazians : pic.twitter.com/5p2cyryW3a — Sagar Rathore (@SagarRathore_) December 27, 2020

Hey goa SidNaaz is coming 😍#SidNaazInGoa

Sana project with Moj

SidNaaz in MV

Too much fun n excitement#MojWithShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/safcxQZwIF#SidNaazInGoa — Miss Rajput Singh (@MissRajputSing2) December 27, 2020

Okay one more thing ... Am happy to see both of them r wearing mask !!!❤️#SidNaazInGoa — Wonder_Rii(SIDHARTH ke jaaneman SHEHNAAZ ❤️) (@RiiKSonaSidNaaz) December 27, 2020

Dude they dont even need stylists

The amount of hotness #SidNaazInGoa — Nidhi Srivastava (@nirvana_nidz) December 27, 2020

Shehnaaz while speaking to a portal spoke about her relation with Sidharth and said, "Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him."

The two of them have also featured in Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga.'