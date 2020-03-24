Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma spends time with 'dost' Paras Chhabra's mother. What's brewing?

Bigg Boss 13 'good friends' Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen spending time with the actor's mother, the photo of which has been doing rounds on social media.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 0:03 IST
It seems the bond between "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra is growing stronger with each passing day. Recently, Mahira even paid a visit to Paras' house and met his mother.

A photo is doing the rounds on the Internet in which we can see Mahira sharing smiles with Paras and his mother. Paras posted another picture on his Instagram page, with caption: "Be with the one who makes you feel safe..@officialmahirasharma".

The two made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the "Bigg Boss 13" house. They both have also collaborated for a new music video, titled "Baarish".

