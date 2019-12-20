Bigg Boss 13 Dec 20 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back in fighting mode

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back in fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are back in fighting mode. In today's episode, the two can be seen using abusive and derogatory remarks for each other. Basically, a fight erupted initially between Sidharth and Asim Riaz, who is the new captain of the house. Later, Rashami butted in, which irritated Sidharth. He is seen asking Asim if Rashami is his spokesperson. He also described Rashami as Asim's "naukrani" (maidservant). Rashami got agitated and reverted him saying, "naukrani hogi teri maa (your mom is a maidservant)".

As tension escalated, other contestants including Arhaan Khan, who is Rashami's boyfriend, and Asim ganged up against Sidharth. Asim called him lonely,