Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  Bigg Boss 13 Dec 20 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back in fighting mode
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are back in fighting mode.

New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2019 22:39 IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are back in fighting mode. In today's episode, the two can be seen using abusive and derogatory remarks for each other. Basically, a fight erupted initially between Sidharth and Asim Riaz, who is the new captain of the house. Later, Rashami butted in, which irritated Sidharth. He is seen asking Asim if Rashami is his spokesperson. He also described Rashami as Asim's "naukrani" (maidservant). Rashami got agitated and reverted him saying, "naukrani hogi teri maa (your mom is a maidservant)".

As tension escalated, other contestants including Arhaan Khan, who is Rashami's boyfriend, and Asim ganged up against Sidharth. Asim called him lonely, Check out the LIVE updates here-

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 December 20 LIVE Updates

  • Dec 20, 2019 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sidharth Shukla teases Shefali Bagga

    Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz and Vikas Gupta tease Shefali Bagga over her hairstyle as well as ex-contestant Sidharth Dey's name. Sid also tries to pacify the irritated Shefali by staring at her and saying cute things about her.

  • Dec 20, 2019 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz calls Paras as 'Paras Sharma'

    Shehnaaz tells Asim that Paras now plays the game according to Mahira. she even calls him Paras Sharma. Later, Sana and Paras fight over Mahira. 

  • Dec 20, 2019 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mahira Khan-Paras Chhabra fight

    Shehnaaz Gill becomes the reason between Paras and Mahira. She questions him about getting back to normal with Shehnaaz even after she has insulted him many times. On teh other hand, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that her actions don't affect him anymore.

