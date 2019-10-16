Bigg Boss 13 Day 16 Review: Girls fight to get the ticket to finale

Drama enfolded in the Bigg Boss 13 with the announcement of a new task through which anyone girl will be able to win the ticket to the first finale. Not just the task, even the debacle on one roti created a fuss amongst the contestants. The Tuesday episode began with Asim Riaz targeting Rashami Desai over food. Later the fight got ugly and others too interfered in the same leaving the latter emotional.

Later, came the announcement of the ticket to the first finale task in which the Bigg Boss house got transformed into BB toy factory and the house was divided into two leaving Abu Malik as the ‘sanchalak.’

Team Chhabra included Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey while Shukla's had Shefali, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Just from the beginning of the task, things got ugly when Asim stole the unguarded basket from the other team. This resulted in an endless argument amongst everyone on fairness, masculinity and whatnot.

After this, came the fight between the team leads Paras and Sidharth when they started rejecting each other’s toys in the game.

Not only this, a major spat took place between Devoleena and Shehnaaz resulting in which the queen of the week told Paras not to talk to her otherwise he would get the black ring.

