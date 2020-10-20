Bigg Boss 12’s Karanvir Bohra celebrates twin daughters’ birthday with family. See Pics

Image Source : TWITTER Karanvir Bohra's daughters turn 4

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters Bella and Vienna recently turned 4 on 19 October. And the couple celebrated their birthday by throwing a little party for the two munchkins.

The duo kept their daughters’ event a low-key affair due to the ongoing pandemic and just had a small gathering of close friends and family. Karanvir's parents while a few od his celebrity friends like Srishty Rode were also spotted in the party. The baby girls looked cute as they were all colour coordinated with their family.

Check out the picture from their small yet happening party:

Earlier, Karanvir and his wife also shared a cute video wishing their little ones a happy birthday. The actor captioned the video saying, "Wish you a very happy birthday my princesses @twinbabydiaries unbelievable how these 2 just got up for us to sing them and wish them #happybirthday. They still think their birthday is going to be in the morning."

Meanwhile recently, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child. Taking to Instagram, Teejay shared a picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

Karanvir also shared a couple of photos in which the duo can be seen making a baby out of clay and sharing a laugh. Calling it the best birthday ever, he wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."

Check out the picture here-

