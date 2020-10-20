Bigg Boss 12’s Karanvir Bohra celebrates twin daughters’ birthday with family. See Pics

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters Bella and Vienna recently turned 4 on 19 October. And the couple celebrated their birthday by throwing a little party for the two munchkins.
The duo kept their daughters’ event a low-key affair due to the ongoing pandemic and just had a small gathering of close friends and family. Karanvir's parents while a few od his celebrity friends like Srishty Rode were also spotted in the party. The baby girls looked cute as they were all colour coordinated with their family.
Check out the picture from their small yet happening party:
View this post on Instagram
We turned four today! People say we are big girls now but our Mom says we are still her babies. And we alway will be. 😊 Thank you everyone for all your wishes and blessings - not just today, but every single day. That means a lot to us. We are lucky to be loved by so many people, some who have never even met us! ❤️ (We will share more pictures tomorrow.) 🙏 * * * @dessert_desire02 Thank you for the beautiful unicorn cakes and the piñata! We both share the same birthday because we're twins, but it's nice to each have our own cake! ❤️ #happybirthday #bella #vienna #birthdaygirls #fouryearsold #birthdayblessings
Earlier, Karanvir and his wife also shared a cute video wishing their little ones a happy birthday. The actor captioned the video saying, "Wish you a very happy birthday my princesses @twinbabydiaries unbelievable how these 2 just got up for us to sing them and wish them #happybirthday. They still think their birthday is going to be in the morning."
Meanwhile recently, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child. Taking to Instagram, Teejay shared a picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."
So many blessings.. And now we get one more! 🙏Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him. 🙏 And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. ❤️🙏 #parentstobe @anish_sonakshi.photography I love you guys!! :)
Karanvir also shared a couple of photos in which the duo can be seen making a baby out of clay and sharing a laugh. Calling it the best birthday ever, he wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."
Check out the picture here-
