Bhuvan Bam says his visit on Kapil Sharma Show is 'aukaat ke bahar.' Here's how fans REACT

The Kapil Sharma Show: In the forthcoming episode of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of laughter as the YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, known for his popular channel BB Ki Vines along with Harsh Gujral, Dolly Singh and MC Stan will be gracing the show. Recently, Bhuvan shared a picture with show's host and actor Kapil Sharma. Calling it 'aukaat se bahar', he thanked Kapil for inviting him on the comedy show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bhuvan shared a picture with Kapil Sharma and wrote "Aukaat ke bahar aa gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma Show pe! Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me." As soon as the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and also expressed their excitement for the episode. Stand-up comedians Zakir Khan and Harsh Gujral also posted fire emojis under the post.

A user wrote, "TRP for this particular show, aasmaan chhu legi @bhuvan.bam22 Love you brother.” Another said, "The heart of whole Bollywood with the heart of social media." Kiku Sharda, who is also a part of The Kapil Sharma show, wrote, "Thank you for entertaining the world, we were truly happy to have you on the show."

Bhuvan Bam on Rafta Rafta

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam has been making headlines for his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar and Rafta Rafta. Talking about the same, he said “My involvement in Rafta Rafta was the same like any other project of BB Ki Vines Productions. I love the creative process of scriptwriting, music making, and editing. Being in the room with writers, musicians, and editors helps me put my point of view across.”

“Working with Srishti on Rafta Rafta was fun. We’ve never met before and despite that, our on-screen chemistry looks natural. We both share a similar sense of humour which made the days on set even better. Also, I got an opportunity to work with Atul Srivastava Sir and Rakesh Bedi Sir who I’m a big fan of. Their mere presence on set helped me learn many things,” he added.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, Rafta Rafta is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and is directed by Vishal Gupta. The 7-episode romantic comedy will feature Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as leads.

