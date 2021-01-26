Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHHAPENDSE Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse shares first promo as Anita Bhabhi; Watch here

After a long wait, actor Nehha Pendse finally released the first promo of her upcoming show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain on Monday. Nehha was roped in for the role of Anita Bhabhi after Saumya Tandon quit the show in August. She took to her Instagram account and gave a sneak peek of her look. She captioned the promo, "Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever ..Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride."

Nehha looks an absolute stunner in the new avatar. Talking to IANS Nehha had requested fans to give her time to get into the skin of the character. She said, "I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us."

Earlier, Nehha also shared pictures and boomerang videos as she prepped for the show..

Saumya Tandon in an interview with TOI had revealed that she has given her sweat and blood to the role and is happy that Nehha Pendse will be taking it forward. Saumya said, "I’m happy to hear this news. Nehha is a good choice. I have worked with her on a non-fiction show. While I hosted it, she performed gags in it. She is talented and professional. I am certain that she will do justice to the part. I have given my sweat, blood and heart to this character. I am glad she is portraying it."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! also stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre in pivotal roles.