Who is Nehha Pendse? TV actress to play Anita bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!

After months of contemplation and a long wait, makers of the popular TV show BhabijiGhar Par Hain! have found the new Bhabhi ji for the show, and it's none other than Nehha Pendse. Nehha is a popular television actress, who became a household name for her role as Sanjana in the Hindi sitcom May I Come In Madam? She has also ruled the Marathi cinema with her hot, sizzling avatars and exceptional acting skills. The actress made her Marathi film debut with Touring Talkies and in Hindi, she made her debut with the movie Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin. Today, let's have an insight of the lesser-known facts about our new gori mem Nehha Pendse:

1. She was a famous child artist

Nehha made her acting debut at the tender age of 5. She entered the industry in 1990 with her TV show Captain House.

2. She has worked with famous directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Nehha has worked with some of the most famous directors and actors of Bollywood. In 2002, she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan,Aishwarya Reai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in Devdas.

3. She is a trained dancer

Nehha is said to have taken professional training in the classical art form of dance. She is a fabulous pole dancer too.

4. She is a multi-linguistic actress

She has worked in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies. She has played the lead in many of the films which were a box office hits.

5. Faced criticism due to her weight

Nehha had to face a lot of criticism in the industry due to her weight. As per reports, in her show May I Come In Madam, she was asked to loose weight and if she failed then she would have been replaced.

6. Won hearts at the reality show Bigg Boss 12

Nehha Pendse was able to garner a lot of fanbase due to her strong opinions and fashion styles at the famous reality show Bigg Boss.

7. Marital bliss

Nehha tied the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, a businessman in January 2020. She recently shared a beautiful picture on the occasion of her wedding anniversary.