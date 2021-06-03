Image Source : INSTA/ADITYANARAYAN BARC TRP Report Week 21: Indian Idol 12 enters top 5, thanks to controversies; read the full list here

BARC TRP report for week 21 is finally here and it won't come as a surprise for you that the reality show Indian Idol 12 has made it to the list of the top 5. All thanks to the controversy which arose post-Kishore Kumar special episode, the show managed to gain the fourth spot this week. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's daily soap 'Anupamaa' has yet again taken the top spot. Apart from these two, a lot of other shows made their place in the list of top 5 shows. Thanks to this list, fans are able to see where their favourite show stands while the makers get an insight into how they can perform better. Take a look at this week's performance in the TRP report of Week 21: Saturday, 22nd May 2021 To Friday, 28th May 2021.

Watch out for the full list here:

1. Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been going on strong week after week has this time earned 8464 impressions.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 8098 impressions and secured the second position this week.

3. Imlie:

Starring actors Subum Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh, Imlie earned 7448 impressions and came third.

4. Indian Idol 12:

The show has been managing to gain the limelight for all the wrong reasons these days. This is why it came on the fourth spot with 7107 impressions.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

One of the most popular daily soaps of the small screen manage to earn 6964 impressions this time.