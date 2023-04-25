Ashneer Grover gets into trouble over Mouni Roy's hot bikini photo. Find out why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ASHNEERGROVER, MOUNIROY Ashneer gets into trouble over Mouni Roy's bikini pic

Shark Tank Ashneer Grover revealed that he landed in trouble after his wife noticed him looking at Mouni Roy’s bikini photos. The tycoon recently graced Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's podcast with his wife Madhuri Jain. On the show, the pair were talking about their relationship when Ashneer stated that he liked a bikini-clad photo Mouni posted, which angered his wife.

During the chat show, Ashneer Grover revealed that he once liked a bikini photo of Mouni Roy. Grover claimed that he used to follow 60 individuals, and one of them was Mouni Roy. He revealed that liking Mouni's photo enraged his wife. His wife was upset not because he liked the photo but because she was wearing a bikini. He revealed that after the incident, he had to unfollow Mouni Roy as well as other celebrities such as Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, and others.

Earlier, Ashneer shared an incident when his joke about getting married to Kiara Advani led to a major altercation with his wife, Madhuri. In his memoir Doglapan, the businessman confessed that he once made a joke about marrying Kiara Advani that offended his wife Madhuri to the point that a divorce would have followed. Ashneer's mom teased him about growing up and not making time for her as he was busy with the Shark Tank shoot. He quipped, "Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)".

Ashneer's wife Madhuri took offence to this, and the two eventually got into an argument on a flight. He addressed the same in his autobiography, stating, "It was as if a sudden dam had burst. `Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)?' she ra-ged, beginning to take off her jewellery. He-re I was, caught totally off guard. For the next half an hour, I was blasted by her about how I was a nobody when she married me and that I was also on Shark Tank on her prodding. Through this tirade I sat with my hands held out, holding her jewellery, which she had unceremoniously dumped on me. From the corner of my eye, I could see an old gentleman who had his headphones on to watch a Netflix movie take them off to listen in on the live movie playing out on the aircraft. This was probably the best flight for the business class co-passengers, with live entertainment."

