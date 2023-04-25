Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik recreate Andaz Apna Apna song; watch them dancing adorably | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MIRZAABRAR074 Stills from Bigg Boss 16 featuring Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik did not win the season but the duo definitely won millions of hearts. The audience has loved their bromance since day 1 of the Bigg Boss season 16. Both now also have a common name Shibdu, fans have started calling them by this name. Recently, Shibdu took to their Instagram handle and shared an adorable dancing video which has left netizens in awe.

Shv and Abdu share a dance video to the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, from the film Andaz Apna Apna which was originally picturized on Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Reacting to the dance video on Instagram, many fans wrote in the comments. One comment read, "Love love love you two," while another fan said, "Brotherly love!" Several fans also commented with red heart emoticons. "PUREST BOND SHIBDU!" said another fan. A comment also read, “Awww.....my babies....love u both so much ...#ShiBdu." "This is unexpected video (laughing face emoticon) Abdu is happy, we are happy (red heart emoticons)," said another.

In the clip, the two are twinning in monochrome clothes and are seen dancing in a hotel hallway and room. The two captioned the clip, which currently has over 825,000 views on the photo-sharing website: "#shibdu with a heart emoji". Shiv and Abdu were two of the most known faces in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 16, where along with some of the other contestants like Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, they had formed their own gang and were known by the name of Mandali. Though post the show there have been a rift between Abdu and MC Stan.

Andaz Apna Apna is an iconic comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who is seen in a dual role and Shakti Kapoor. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years. The lexicon of the film has become part of everyday language.

Watch the song here:

