Shah Rukh Khan comes to rescue Aryan Khan in his directorial debut ad of clothing brand | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

After a teaser, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday dropped an ad video featuring the announcement of the new collection of his clothing line. In December 2022, Aryan marked his entrepreneur debut along with family friends-turned-business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva and launched the premium vodka brand- D'Yavol. Now, expanding it, SRK's son started luxury streetwear with D'Yavol X and Shah Rukh Khan has turned muse for the brand.

In the ad, a frustrated Aryan is seen working on coming up with the perfect logo for his brand. The Starkid strikes off the word ‘timeless’ and ‘quintessential’ and throws the chalk away. Then, he finally slashes the entire blackboard with red paint and walks away in frustration. Shah Rukh arrives on the scene, picks up a paintbrush and paints an X mark. Thus forming the logo of the brand, D’yavol X. The video concludes with Shah Rukh seated on the steps with the paintbrush in his hand.

Sharing the video, dyavolx wrote, "Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com. Limited Release. Don't be late."

Also, Shah Rukh Khan shared glimpses of BTS moments on his social media and wrote, "Make your mark with D’YAVOL X." Aryan Khan became an entrepreneur last year when he launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand. Aryan is the oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has a sister, Suhana Khan, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies this year, and a younger brother – AbRam Khan.

Apart from D'Yavol, Aryan will also be making his film debut as he is currently working on his first film as a writer and director, which will be backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan?

SRK is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The movie marks Soth actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. His comeback movie 'Pathaan' has been ruling the box office till now and has created history by becoming the first ever Hindi movie to enter the 1000 core club. The Bollywood superstar is currently in Kashmir where he is reportedly shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki. The film sees him with Taapse Pannu.

Latest Entertainment News