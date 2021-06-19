Arjun Bijlani screams and shouts in new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11| Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Arjun Bijlani

Fans are eagerly waiting for the 11th season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The stunt based reality show will soon premiere on Colors TV. Piquing the excitement of fans, the makers of the show, released a new promo on Saturday. In the video, popular actor and contestant Arjun Bijlani is seen facing his fears. This video is quite funny because Arjun is seen laughing and joking despite getting electrocuted.

In the video, Arjun Bijlani is seen doing a stunt in which he is getting electric shocks. Joking about it, host Rohit Shetty said, "Bijli ke jhatko se yaad aayi inko inki naani, this is our Arjun Bijlani." At the same time, Arjun is seen singing while doing the stunts - 'Bijli girane main hoon aai, kehte hai mujh ko bijlani bijlani'. In response, Rohit says: "Yeh Hai Darr Aur Darr Ka Battle Ground, Welcome to Cape Town."

Before heading to KKK 11, Arjun said it's not easy to leave his family behind in such unprecedented times.

"As they say, the show must go on! Leaving my family behind in such unprecedented times for Khatron Ke Khiladi is indeed an arduous task. I am feeling all sort of emotions right now. I am a little anxious looking around at the crisis, at the same time excited to embark on this adventurous journey, and more than anything, worried about my family. They, too, are upset about me leaving, which makes it even harder," he told IANS.

The actor says that the show feels very different this year because of the pandemic.

"This year, it is not about winning or losing; it is more about keeping our spirits high and moving forward. I sincerely believe that each participant this year is a winner because this is a situation like no other. At this moment, the energy to pull yourself out of the dark zone and all the negativity for the show is commendable on everyone's part," he says.

Meanwhile, Arjun's co-contestants in the Rohit Shetty-anchored game show such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

