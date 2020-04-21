Archana Puran Singh tells her house help she is a social media star now. Her reaction is pure gold

The fun banter between Archana Puran Singh and her house help is all hearts

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh is known for her jolly nature. The actress is currently in quarantine with her family in Madh island. However, the lockdown couldn't stop her from entertaining her fans. Archana has been sharing videos of her conversation with her house help and guess what, fans are loving it. If you visit Archana's Instagram profile, you will see her house help Bhagyashree videos all over. And, why not? She is such a star.

In the latest video, Archana showed her a newspaper article and told Bhagyashree that she has become popular. This not only left her speechless but she also went on to thank Archana. "#bhagyashrirocks...when she realises she's become a star #lockdown2020," the actress captioned the video. Watch her super adorable reaction below:

Bhagyashree couldn't believe that she has featured in a newspaper and asks the actress' son in her inimitable style that how come it got possible. Fans have been showering immense love on Bhagyashree. Netizens are also applauding Archana and her husband Parmeet for treating their helpers with respect and love.

Earlier Archana used to share behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Archana's one of the shows from her early phase in career, Shrimaan Shrimati, is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid lockdown. The show features late actors Reema Lagoo and Jatin Kanakia besides Archana and Rakesh Bedi.

Reacting on the rerun of Shrimaan Shrimati, Archana Puran Singh had told indianexpress.com that she is happy that the current generation will be able to see the cult show. “People are still aware of the show. People still watch it on YouTube and talk about its characters. I believe the show hasn’t lost viewership over the years. However, reintroducing the show will only get it more traction. I am happy that this generation will be able to see something that was part of the first set of entertainment shows in India,” the actor said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage