Anupamaa, Anuj's wedding photos go viral, Vanraj too features in a video | Watch here

Anupama and Anuj are finally married on the popular TV show Anupamaa. Photos and videos from the show have gone viral on social media and fans seem happy about the union. The role of Anupamaa is essayed by Rupali Ganguly, whereas Anuj is played by Gaurav Khanna. The viral videos also feature Vanraj, a character played by Sudhanshu Pandey. Actress Rupali Ganguly too shared her bridal look from Anupamaa for her fans fans on Instagram.

Gaurav too posted photos of him dressed as the groom from the show. Rupali got much attention due to her chemistry with actor Gaurav Khanna as 'Anuj Kapadia'. He is playing a business tycoon and 'Anupamaa's college friend. Since the beginning of the show, Rupali has been depicting the Gujarati homemaker and a woman with strong character and values. With the entry of Gaurav, there was a new twist in the show and her relationship with him made the storyline more intriguing. Fans loved their pairing and now that their characters are getting married, netizens are overjoyed. Excited fans have been sharing videos and photos from the show on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rupali has been receiving immense love from the audience for her show and character Anupamaa. She is obliged for the love she is getting from her viewers.

The actress in a statement said, "I just want to say that people keep showering their love. I am so happy and the entire credit for this track or anything would go to the creators, writers, and the director of the show. As an actor, I just am a mere puppet. With due years of experience, probably I want to give the writers a little more on what they have written only then I go home happy at heart, but the entire credit for this would definitely go to the main man, Rajan Shahi and his fantastic team."