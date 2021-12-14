Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's sangeet: Dulhan dances with injured foot, Kangana Ranaut, Mahhi Vij join too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE FAN PAGE Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sangeet: Dulhan dances with injured foot

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Tuesday, December 14. A day ahead of their big day, the celebrity couple threw a grand sangeet aka cocktail ceremony for their guests. Several videos and photos from the fun-filled ceremony have arrived online. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a shimmery ensemble while Vicky opted for a black designer attire. Kangana Ranaut attended her 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' co-star Ankita Lokhande's pre-wedding festivities. Taking to her Instagram, Kangana shared the updates from Ankita's ceremony.

Sharing her pictures, Kangana Ranaut captioned it as, "Make love not war …Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai..@lokhandeankita …" The actress looked beautiful in a navy blue coloured lehenga paired with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta. She used a statement necklace, maatha patti, and maangtika to accessorise her traditional look. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Ankita’s friends Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahi Vij, Shraddha Arya, Sana Makbul, Ekta Kapoor among others.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Ankita and Vicky started their wedding celebrations with a puja in November. She took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from the same. The bride and the groom-to-be looked their traditional best. Ankita looked stunning in her green saree with a pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' tied horizontally across their foreheads. For the caption, Ankita wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities." Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Engagement: You can't miss Bride-to-be's special performance on 'Love me like you do'

Reportedly, the couple has called off the red carpet event arranged on their wedding day due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For those unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for the past 3 years. The actress made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

