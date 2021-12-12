Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi festivities: Bride-to-be looks ecstatic; Dulha dances to dhol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VEENA Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi festivities

Ankita Lokhane will soon be tying the knot soon with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. On Saturday, the pre-wedding festivities of the couple began in full swing with the Mehendi celebration. Needless to say, the soon bride-to-be looked nothing less than a dream come true. She can be seen beaming with joy as she flaunts her contagious smile in the pictures and video surfaced online. In one of the photos, dropped by prominent Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, the Pavitra Rishta fame actress can be seen donning a traditional Maharashtrian saree.

The pre-wedding festivities of Ankita Lokhane and Vicky Jain, who has been dating for quite a long time, have begun. Recently, Ankita took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The bride and the groom-to-be looked their traditional best. Ankita looked stunning in her green saree with a pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' tied horizontally across their foreheads. For the caption, Ankita wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities."

A few days back the couple stepped out in the city to distribute wedding cards to their close friends. During a conversation with the paps, the lovebirds went all blushing when the media questioned them, "Abhi shaadi ka mahina shuru ho raha hai kal se." Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s wedding card goes viral, see pics here

Meanwhile, actress Shraddha Aarya, who recently married her long time boyfriend Rahul Nagal shared videos of Ankita's wedding invitation on her Instagram stories. The video also gives a hint about the date of the ceremony and the couple's venue. "And now is my favourite girl’s turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick," Sharddha wrote over the video. The wedding date mentioned in the card reads December 2021 whereas the venue is Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

For those unversed, the couple has been dating each other for the past 3 years. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta.

