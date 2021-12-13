Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Engagement: You can't miss Bride-to-be's special performance on 'Love me like you do'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VEENANAGDA/MR.DADHIWALA Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Pre wedding Mehendi: You can't miss Bride-to-be special performance

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began in full swing with the Mehendi celebration. Several videos and photos from the fun-filled ceremony have arrived online. Now, the couple has exchanged rings ahead of their wedding on December 14. Needless to say, the bride-to-be looked nothing less than a dream come true. Beaming with joy, Ankita looked extremely beautiful as she gave a special performance on Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do' song.

Ankita Lokhande's mehendi was applied by Bollywood henna artist Veena Nagda. Earlier videos and pictures of Ankita with Veena were posted on Instagram. In one of the photos, dropped by Veena, Ankita can be seen donning a traditional Maharashtrian saree. Indeed, the Pavitra Rishta fame actress makes for one of the happiest brides. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi festivities: Bride-to-be looks ecstatic; Dulha dances to dhol

The couple picked Rajasthani theme for the mehendi function. Ankita opted for a multicoloured lehenga with a white base colour. She chose to deck up with traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky also complimented her as he also wore a beige coloured Kurta set. The celebrations were attended by several television celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Makbul and Srishti Rode.

Ankita and Vicky started their wedding celebrations with a puja in November. Ankita took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from the same. The bride and the groom-to-be looked their traditional best. Ankita looked stunning in her green saree with a pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' tied horizontally across their foreheads. For the caption, Ankita wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities."

For those unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for the past 3 years. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande injured ahead of her wedding with Vicky Jain