'Possessive, had so many issues...': Ankita makes another shocking statement on Sushant Singh Rajput | WATCH

Time and again TV actress Ankita Lokhande who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house is seen talking about her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In the live feed of the controversial reality show, Ankit yet again raked up SSR's issue and spoke about how she was jealous of the actor's choreographer when he participated in Season 4 of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Calling herself very possessive, Ankita went down memory lane and said, "Even there in the top 5 (of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa) I was not that focused. I used to go out for a walk. I used to even tell Nishant to forget about the competition and go out with me.”

She had this conversation in the garden area of the controversial house with co-contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. When Abhishek asked Ankita about Sushant Singh Rajput: "Woh kaha tak pohuche they? To which, Ankita said that he was in the top 2.

She added: “I had told him haar jaana beta. Tu jeet gaya na toh bohot problem ho jayegi. Usko pehla 30 mila tha, I had so many issues, I was like how did you get full score."

When Isha asked Ankita about Sushant's dance partner. Ankita said: “She was a very good dancer. One day while dancing she jumped on him. Oh shit, godh me chadh gayi. I was very possessive, ab mai thik ho gayi hu thora. Ab mai normal ho gayi hu. I used to get angry about such small things.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of the popular Indian television show 'Pavitra Rishta'. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance, and they began dating. In 2016, news of their breakup surfaced. Four years later in 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his fan base.

