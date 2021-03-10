Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AARAVVREDDY/ANITAHASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy 'pawri' as their baby boy Aaravv celebrates one month birthday

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are currently enjoying the role of parents after their baby boy Aaravv's birth. The two have been sharing adorable posts on their respective social media handles and not only this they even created a special page for their son. Yet again, their fans got a glimpse of the baby on the occasion of his first month birthday. For those unversed, Anita and Rohit were blessed with their angel on February 9 this year. In their latest video, Aaravv can be seen laying in his cot wearing blue and yellow outfit in a room which was decorated with silver and blue balloons.

The video was shared on Aaravv's Instagram page with a caption reading, "And today I’m a month old." The interesting fact was the background music which was none other than the viral 'Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' music.

Not only this, but the actress even shared cute pictures of her baby boy. Have a look at the same here:

Catch a glimpse of Aaravv's adorable moments shared by doting mother and father here:

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been married for over 7 years now and last year announced their pregnancy through an adorable video showcasing their life's journey.