Anirudh Dave's emotional birthday post for wife Shubhi, opens up about his long battle with Covid19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBHIAHUJA Anirudh Dave's emotional birthday post for wife Shubhi

TV actor Anirudh Dave has been recovering from Covid19. The actor has been in the hospital for the past 29 days. He took to his Instagram to pen down an emotional note for his wife Shubhi, wishing her on her birthday. He also described his battle with covid. The actor updated his fans about his health and said that 'I am a patient so I have to keep patience.'

Sharing an adorable picture with his wife and son, Anirudh wrote, "Happy birthday Shubhi. Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm todays my 29 day in the hospital.. (not counting days otherswise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually making me strong every day saying this.Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest which is giving me immense strength to fight to keep calm, to sustain, to keep patience.. ha ha ha Dekh,patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga. 15 saal se mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai.."

"I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, thou I couldn't recollect you, main nahin pehchan pa raha tha kisi ko. but once in some reverb sound someone said shubhi had come to see u once in ICU. And I thought non vaccinated, non covid history u came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical,infection is severe, U and my son.Gave me an example of courage... this is the very tough time where everyday I lose hope n everyday you boost, allure me saying, anishq ko swimming,skating aur mere jaisa horse rider banana hai... trust me today all the beeps of medical equipments.Tune of others ventilators n monitors. Sounding like happy birthday tune in hospital...."

He added, "bol nahin sakta abhi otherwise I wish I could tell u, when heavy heartedly u wrote some post request for prayers, which I saw that after 19 days.. seeing love n blessings n prayers my eyes welled up,again greatful to all of u. And Those who wishing n doing prayers. Love u yaar. Bahut jald i'll reply all Gratitute. Well Shubhi,the days u stayed here. When I was serious. In ICU. I cant forget that ever..this love n bond is forever..iss baahane aankhein khuli rahi, kahin tu phir se na aagyi ho. Darr toh hai hi..aur aankhein khuli rahi.. love u. Missing you. Koi nahin .. jaldi... A very happy birthday my more then better half.."

Anirudh concluded, "and yes shubhi,its ok. if on this birthday we are not together... this is year on my bday 21 july will celebrate two birthdays. One is yours and other is for New life.. much love - anishq (mera shopu) ke papa ....happy birthday... Jaldi wapis lautunga.... lets all wish @shubhiahuja a very happy birthday."

On April 23, Aniruddh Dave had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram, when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. "Tested COVID positive," read the caption on his post.

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.