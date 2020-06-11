Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Amita Ka Amit actor Jagesh Mukati dies: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar mourns

In just a few months, our country has suffered a lot not just through the coronavirus outbreak but also with the loss of various Bollywood and Television artists including--Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Mohit Baghel, Praksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, music composer Wajid Khan, amongst others. And now it seems another actor has bid goodbye to the world. He's none other than Jagesh Mukati, who has worked in shows like Amita Ka Amit, Shree Ganesh, and films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Mann. Jagesh breathed his last on June 10 after suffering from breathing issues. As per the latest reports, he was admitted to the hospital for the last three-four days. He was on a ventilator in the hospital.

As soon as the shocking news of the death of the Gujrati actor spread, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar took to Instagram to mourn the shocking demise. Ambika, who has worked with Jagesh in the past shared a photo with the late actor and wrote alongside, "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati.. Shanti.. Jagesh you'll be missed dear friend (sic)."

Have a look:

May his soul rest in peace!

Further details awaited...

