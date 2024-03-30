After Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to come together in music album | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain will feature in music album titled, La Pilla De Sharab

Ankita Lokhande has remained in the limelight since her appearance in Bigg Boss 17. She participated in this show with her husband Vicky Jain. A lot of fights were seen between the two in the reality show. However, now everything seems good in the hood. After featuring in Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, now Ankita Lokhande will appear in a music album with her husband Vicky Jain. Recently Ankita shared the first poster of this music video.

Vicky-Ankita's first look revealed

Ankita Lokhande shared the first poster of her song on her social media handle Instagram on Saturday, in which her first look was also revealed. The name of this music video is 'La Pila De Sharaab'. Although, the release date if this song is not known yet, but it is said to be released soon.

Song poster reminded people of Mughal-e-Azam

In the poster, it can be seen that Ankita Lokhande is seen sitting on one side wearing an Anarkali suit. On the other hand, her husband Vicky Jain is sitting and looking at her, he has a glass in his hand. Vicky is wearing black pants and a sky shirt. This poster will remind fans of the film Mughal-e-Azam. While sharing this, he wrote in the caption that 'La Pila De Sharaab' is ready to captivate your soul soon.

This singer lend his voice to La Pila De Sharaab

Singer Vishal Mishra has given his voice to 'La Pila De Sharaab'. Whereas, it has written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Let us tell you that just a few days ago, Vicky had expressed his wish in an interview that he wanted to do a song with Ankita and now his wish is going to be fulfilled soon.