Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIRUDH DAVE Actor Anirudh Dave in ICU after COVID-19 positive

Television actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted in the ICU after he tested positive for COVID-10 last week. The actor is currently in intensive care. He is being treated in a hospital in Bhopal. Anirudh's friend and actress Aastha Chaudhary, on her Instagram story, asked her fans to pray for Aniruddh Dave. "Need prayers for our friend Aniruddh Dave. He is in ICU. Pls spare a min and do pray for him," she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AASTHA Actor Anirudh Dave in ICU after testing COVID-19 positive

Aniruddh Dave's friend and actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, while talking to the Times Of India, shared an update about the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor and said: "Aniruddh was shooting in Bhopal for a series when he tested positive. He decided to stay back instead of flying to Mumbai and undergoing treatment here. He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection. It's a different city and only his boy is with him. We can't fly to Bhopal and be with him. We are trying to help him and are in touch with the medical team."

On April 23, Aniruddh Dave had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram account a week ago, when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. "Tested COVID positive," read the caption on his post.

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.