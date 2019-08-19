TV actor Shrenu Parikh starrer Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna to be replaced by new show Namah?

TV actress Shrenu Parikh is much loved in the role of Janhvi in her current TV show Ek Bhram… Sarvagun Sampanna. The actress portrayed a negative role in the show and her different avatar was much appreciated by the audience. But looks like the show could manage to hold on to the viewers for long. Going by the latest buzz, Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam starrer Ek Bhram…Sarvagunn Sampann is all set to say goodbye to the fans very soon. In a report by IWMBUZZ, it is said that the last episode of the show will air on September 13 and then it will be replaced by a new show on Star Plus called Namah.

The report suggests, "The date notified as of now is 13 September.” Earlier, there were also reports that Shrenu Parikh’s show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will be replaced by Gul Khan’s new show Raaz Mahal. But now, the latest buzz has it that Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square produced Namah will take its place. The show was initially supposed to be aired in a biweekly spot on Star Plus but now that Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is going off-air, Namah has been given the 7 pm slot.

There were also reports that the show will be replaced by the ongoing show by Mukta Dhond and Fireworks- Divya Drishti. But looks like the channel has other plans. Talking about Namah, the show stars Vikas Manaktala and Savi Thakur as Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu respectively. It will depict the strong bond that was shared between Shiva and Vishnu.

Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh

Coming back to Ek Bhram Sarvagunn Sampanna, the show witnessed many turns and twists to entertain the fans. Shrenu Parikh started off as the antagonist Janhvi Mittal but later transformed into Pooja Sharma, the good girl next door. However, Shrenu and Zain’s chemistry couldn’t keep the show afloat.

