Sushma Swaraj death: Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma and other TV stars deeply saddened

Former Minister of External Affairs and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj took her last breath on August 6th 2019. The 67-year-old passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in New Delhi’s AIIMS. Her mortal remains were cremated at the Lodhi Garden in the presence of various political leaders and family members. Soon after her death, the internet was filled with messages of grief. Many politicians, singers, cricketers, Bollywood actors shared their condolences.

Not only them, but even Television stars also took to their Twitter handle and expressed grief on the sudden demise. Celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Divyanka Tripathi, Nia Sharma, Gurmeet Choudhary tweeted from their official handle. Have a look:

Karanvir Bohra attested the fact from personal experience was television actor Karanvir Bohra, who took to Twitter to recount how the Swaraj-led ministry of external affairs came to his rescue after he was detained for traveling with a damaged passport. He tweeted, "Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind."

Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land.

(Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind🇮🇳 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2019

Gurmeet wrote, "RIP #sushamaswaraj one of the best and most capable foreign minister of our country you shall be missed."

RIP #sushamaswaraj one of the best and most capable foreign minister of our country you shall be missed. 🙏🙏🙏 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) August 6, 2019

Nia Sharma wrote, "Truly A huge loss to the nation.. RIP"

Truly A huge loss to the nation.. RIP🙏 https://t.co/JBRkudjErr — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) August 6, 2019

