Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Sushma Swaraj death: Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma and other TV stars deeply saddened

Sushma Swaraj death: Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma and other TV stars deeply saddened

Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj left for heaven on August 6th. She suffered from a cardiac arrest and took her last breath at AIIMS. Various TV celebrities took to social media to share condolences.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 19:28 IST
Representative News Image

Sushma Swaraj death: Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma and other TV stars deeply saddened

Former Minister of External Affairs and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj took her last breath on August 6th 2019. The 67-year-old passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in New Delhi’s AIIMS. Her mortal remains were cremated at the Lodhi Garden in the presence of various political leaders and family members. Soon after her death, the internet was filled with messages of grief. Many politicians, singers, cricketers, Bollywood actors shared their condolences.

Not only them, but even Television stars also took to their Twitter handle and expressed grief on the sudden demise. Celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Divyanka Tripathi, Nia Sharma, Gurmeet Choudhary tweeted from their official handle. Have a look:

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar mourns sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, calls her ‘sensitive and selfless soul’

 

Karanvir Bohra attested the fact from personal experience was television actor Karanvir Bohra, who took to Twitter to recount how the Swaraj-led ministry of external affairs came to his rescue after he was detained for traveling with a damaged passport. He tweeted, "Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind."

ALSO READ: Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

 

Gurmeet wrote, "RIP #sushamaswaraj one of the best and most capable foreign minister of our  country you shall be missed."

Nia Sharma wrote, "Truly A huge loss to the nation.. RIP"

ALSO READ: Hina Khan becomes first TV actress to represent India on 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

 

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySushant Singh Rajput opens up on dating Rhea Chakraborty Next Story  