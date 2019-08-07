Lata Mangeshkar mourns sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, calls her ‘sensitive and selfless soul’

Lata Mangeshkar mourns sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj

BJP Leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left the entire country in shock after the news of her sudden demise surfaced the internet. The minister suffered from massive cardiac arrest after which she was rushed to AIIMS New Delhi for treatment. However, soon after she was admitted to the hospital, she breathed her last and left everyone in shock. From Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor and others to all the politicians took to their Twitter on Tuesday night to reveal their sadness and pray for her soul. Legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to her twitter to pay her respects to Sushma Swaraj and called her a ‘selfless soul’.

There is no denying that Sushma Swaraj was a peoples’ minister. She made sure that she is available for everyone who is in need of her help. Lata Mangesh was also a good friend of the BJP leader. Mourning the death of the former External Affairs Minister, the singer said, “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly.” Check out the tweet here-

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

On Wednesday morning, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also too to his twitter to pay his last respects and wrote, “'मृदुभाषी, सम्मोहक वक्ता, मिलनसार, दुखहर्ता। सुषमाजी जैसों का रिक्त स्थान कभी नहीं भरता।।' ~ Ef V” Big B shared a picture with the BJP leader from an event they attended together and called her the best orator and soft-spoken person. Check out the tweet here-

T 3251 -

'मृदुभाषी, सम्मोहक वक्ता,

मिलनसार, दुखहर्ता।

सुषमाजी जैसों का रिक्त स्थान कभी नहीं भरता।।' ~ Ef V pic.twitter.com/upWSXevwaH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was considered to be the best orator in India. Her speech in 1996 after she pointed out that it was not the first time a 'rightful ruler' was not given the throne made people believe in thoughts and ideas. Her words have always been very powerful and her actions have always spoke for themselves. From Indian celebrities, common people to Pakistanis, Sushma Swaraj was always ready to extend her help to everyone. The entire nation is saddened with her sudden death but she will surely live in every heartbeat.

