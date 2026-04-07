Ramayana: Namit Malhotra reacts to response on Ranbir Kapoor's first look, says 'We're listening closely'

New Delhi:

Namit Malhotra, the producer of Ramayana, has shared an official statement addressing reactions to the film’s first look, titled 'Rama'. Thanking fans for their response, he said the team is carefully considering all feedback while working towards presenting the best possible version of the film on the big screen this Diwali. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, as Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Goddess Sita, respectively.

Namit Malhotra issues statement on Ramayana

Namit Malhotra, the producer of Ramayana, took to Instagram to address the response to Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama from the film. He wrote:

Dear all, The response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Ramayana continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care. The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We’re listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you’ve seen so far is just the beginning…we are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history. Yours sincerely Namit Malhotra

Rama's first look from Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana

Ramayana brings together an ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. Namit Malhotra is backing the film as the producer, Nitesh Tiwari is the director, and Shridhar Raghavan has adapted the screenplay. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Watch the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama here:

Presented by Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first of a two-part live-action epic based on Valmiki’s writings. The film will release globally on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 already in production and planned for Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals his favourite scene from Ranbir Kapoor starrer, opens up on why it's emotional